Top Stories
Lupita Nyong'o Calls Out 'Grazia' for Photoshopping Her Hair to Fit Beauty Standards

Lupita Nyong'o Calls Out 'Grazia' for Photoshopping Her Hair to Fit Beauty Standards

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Lyrics Decoded - What Do They Mean?

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Lyrics Decoded - What Do They Mean?

7 Easter Eggs from 'Grey's Anatomy' 300th Episode That You Might Have Missed!

7 Easter Eggs from 'Grey's Anatomy' 300th Episode That You Might Have Missed!

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Fri, 10 November 2017 at 9:55 am

Louis C.K.'s New Movie 'I Love You, Daddy' Scrapped Amid Sexual Misconduct Scandal

Louis C.K.'s New Movie 'I Love You, Daddy' Scrapped Amid Sexual Misconduct Scandal

Louis C.K.’s upcoming dark comedy, I Love You, Daddy, is no longer being released.

The 50-year-old comedian was met with allegations of sexual misconduct from five women in an explosive New York Times report released on Thursday (November 9).

On Friday (November 10), The Orchard – the indie film company behind Louis‘ new movie – revealed they will not be releasing the film.

“The Orchard will not be moving forward with the release of I Love You, Daddy,” they announced in a statement.

The movie, which co-stars Chloe Grace Moretz and John Malkovich, was set to open in a limited release on November 17.

A trailer for the controversial film was released in October.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Rich Fury; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Louis C.K.

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are speeding up construction at their Hidden Hills home - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas has a new song out for Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines goes bald for a good cause - TooFab
  • A Star Wars TV series is heading to Disney's streaming service - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Christina Grimmie will be honored in the new Psych movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Yamdevyam Yam

    Good . Couldn’t happen to nicer person

  • meme

    Good.