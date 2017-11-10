Louis C.K.'s New Movie 'I Love You, Daddy' Scrapped Amid Sexual Misconduct Scandal
Louis C.K.’s upcoming dark comedy, I Love You, Daddy, is no longer being released.
The 50-year-old comedian was met with allegations of sexual misconduct from five women in an explosive New York Times report released on Thursday (November 9).
On Friday (November 10), The Orchard – the indie film company behind Louis‘ new movie – revealed they will not be releasing the film.
“The Orchard will not be moving forward with the release of I Love You, Daddy,” they announced in a statement.
The movie, which co-stars Chloe Grace Moretz and John Malkovich, was set to open in a limited release on November 17.
A trailer for the controversial film was released in October.