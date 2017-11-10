Lupita Nyong'o, Diddy & More Set to Star in 2018 Pirelli Calendar

Lupita Nyong’o is getting ready to rule the 2018 Pirelli Calendar!

The 34-year-old actress stepped out at the calendar’s launch gala on Friday night (November 10) at The Pierre Hotel in New York City.

She was joined at the event by Isabelle Huppert as well as her calendar co-stars Lil Yachty and Adwoa Aboah.

Other celebs slated to appear in the calendar include Naomi Campbell, RuPaul, Diddy and Whoopi Goldberg.

The calendar, shot by Tim Walker, also features Adut Akech, Alpha Dia, Djimon Hounsou, Duckie Thot, King Owusu, Sasha Lane, Slick Woods, Thando Hopa, Wilson Oryema and Zoe Bedeau.

Check out behind-the-scenes imagery from the calendar shoot below…