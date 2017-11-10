Top Stories
Celebrities React to Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' - See Their Posts!

Celebrities React to Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' - See Their Posts!

Louis C.K. Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegations: 'These Stories Are True'

Louis C.K. Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegations: 'These Stories Are True'

Eminem feat. Beyonce Knowles: 'Walk On Water' Stream, Lyrics &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Eminem feat. Beyonce Knowles: 'Walk On Water' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Fri, 10 November 2017 at 11:43 pm

Lupita Nyong'o, Diddy & More Set to Star in 2018 Pirelli Calendar

Lupita Nyong'o, Diddy & More Set to Star in 2018 Pirelli Calendar

Lupita Nyong’o is getting ready to rule the 2018 Pirelli Calendar!

The 34-year-old actress stepped out at the calendar’s launch gala on Friday night (November 10) at The Pierre Hotel in New York City.

She was joined at the event by Isabelle Huppert as well as her calendar co-stars Lil Yachty and Adwoa Aboah.

Other celebs slated to appear in the calendar include Naomi Campbell, RuPaul, Diddy and Whoopi Goldberg.

The calendar, shot by Tim Walker, also features Adut Akech, Alpha Dia, Djimon Hounsou, Duckie Thot, King Owusu, Sasha Lane, Slick Woods, Thando Hopa, Wilson Oryema and Zoe Bedeau.

Check out behind-the-scenes imagery from the calendar shoot below…

Just Jared on Facebook
lupita nyongo diddy to star in 2018 pirelli calender 01
lupita nyongo diddy to star in 2018 pirelli calender 02
lupita nyongo diddy to star in 2018 pirelli calender 03
lupita nyongo diddy to star in 2018 pirelli calender 04
lupita nyongo diddy to star in 2018 pirelli calender 05
lupita nyongo diddy to star in 2018 pirelli calender 06
lupita nyongo diddy to star in 2018 pirelli calender 07
lupita nyongo diddy to star in 2018 pirelli calender 08
lupita nyongo diddy to star in 2018 pirelli calender 09
lupita nyongo diddy to star in 2018 pirelli calender 10
lupita nyongo diddy to star in 2018 pirelli calender 11
lupita nyongo diddy to star in 2018 pirelli calender 12
lupita nyongo diddy to star in 2018 pirelli calender 13
lupita nyongo diddy to star in 2018 pirelli calender 14
lupita nyongo diddy to star in 2018 pirelli calender 15
lupita nyongo diddy to star in 2018 pirelli calender 16
lupita nyongo diddy to star in 2018 pirelli calender 17
lupita nyongo diddy to star in 2018 pirelli calender 18
lupita nyongo diddy to star in 2018 pirelli calender 19
lupita nyongo diddy to star in 2018 pirelli calender 20

Photos: Alessandro Scotti
Posted to: Adwoa Aboah, Diddy, Isabelle Huppert, Lil Yachty, Lupita Nyong'o, Naomi Campbell, RuPaul, Whoopi Goldberg

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are speeding up construction at their Hidden Hills home - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas has a new song out for Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines goes bald for a good cause - TooFab
  • A Star Wars TV series is heading to Disney's streaming service - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Christina Grimmie will be honored in the new Psych movie - Just Jared Jr