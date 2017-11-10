Top Stories
Fri, 10 November 2017 at 2:04 pm

Mark Wahlberg Says He Most Commonly Gets Mistaken for Matt Damon

Mark Wahlberg Says He Most Commonly Gets Mistaken for Matt Damon

Mark Wahlberg made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday (November 9) and revealed the celebrity he most commonly gets mistaken for.

The 46-year-old Daddy’s Home actor told host Seth that fellow Bostonian Matt Damon is the actor most people confused him for when out and about.

“Yeah, he gets recognized for me and I get recognized as him but I never tell people. I never correct anybody,” Mark admitted. “Somebody comes up to me and says, ‘I loved you in Bourne Identity‘, I say ‘thank you, I got another coming out soon’ and I just keep going.”

“I don’t want to have to apologize then start explaining,” Mark continued. “Don’t want to think I’m offended, I’m not offended at all.”


Click inside to watch the rest of Mark Wahlberg’s appearance on Late Night…


Credit: Lloyd Bishop; Photos: NBC
