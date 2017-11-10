Mudbound's Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, & Mary J. Blige Open the AFI Fest!

Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, and Mary J. Blige hit the red carpet for the screening of their Netflix movie Mudbound on Thursday (November 9) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The screening served as the opening night of the 2017 AFT Fest presented by Audi.

The three stars were joined by co-stars Jonathan Banks and Jason Mitchell, as well as writer/director Dee Rees.

Molly Sims and her producer husband Scott Stuber also stepped out for the event.

FYI: Carey is wearing a Preen dress. Mary is wearing a Rami Al Ali gown. Molly is wearing a Luisa Beccaria dress.

15+ pictures inside of the stars of Mudbound at the screening…