Naya Rivera Steps Out for March Of Dime: Imagine A World Premiere!

Naya Rivera strikes a pose on the purple carpet while arriving at the March Of Dimes: Imagine A World Premiere Event held at L.A. LIVE Microsoft Square on Wednesday (November 9) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old actress was in attendance in support of Prematurity Awareness Month this November. The March of Dimes and Pampers celebrated the magic that babies bring into our world through the free, interactive experience.

Last month, Naya opened up about calling off her divorce with Ryan Dorsey.

Naya and Ryan, who share two-year-old son Josey, announced their split in November of 2016 but recently sparked reconciliation rumors – Read what she had to say here!