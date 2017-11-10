Top Stories
Eminem feat. Beyonce Knowles: 'Walk On Water' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Lupita Nyong'o Calls Out 'Grazia' for Photoshopping Her Hair to Fit Beauty Standards

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Lyrics Decoded - What Do They Mean?

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Fri, 10 November 2017 at 11:40 am

Netflix Cancels Louis C.K. Stand-Up Special Amid Sexual Misconduct Scandal

Netflix Cancels Louis C.K. Stand-Up Special Amid Sexual Misconduct Scandal

Louis C.K.‘s upcoming stand-up special for Netflix is now canceled.

The company confirmed the news on Friday (November 10) in a statement.

“The allegations made by several women in The New York Times about Louis C.K.’s behavior are disturbing. Louis‘s unprofessional and inappropriate behavior with female colleagues has led us to decide not to produce a second stand up special, as had been planned.”

The news of the Netflix special’s cancellation comes on the same day as the announcement by indie film company The Orchard that Louis‘ new movie, I Love You, Daddy, will no longer be released.

The 50-year-old comedian was met with allegations of sexual misconduct from five women in an explosive New York Times report released on Thursday (November 9).
