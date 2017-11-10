Top Stories
8 'Reputation' Lyrics Taylor Swift Seemingly Wrote About Kanye West

8 'Reputation' Lyrics Taylor Swift Seemingly Wrote About Kanye West

Taylor Swift Sings 'New Year's Day' at Her Piano for Fans (Video)

Taylor Swift Sings 'New Year's Day' at Her Piano for Fans (Video)

Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Shirtless James McAvoy Attacks Police in Intense 'Glass' Set Photos

Shirtless James McAvoy Attacks Police in Intense 'Glass' Set Photos

Fri, 10 November 2017 at 12:26 am

Nick Jonas & Shania Twain: 'Say All You Want for Christmas' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Nick Jonas & Shania Twain: 'Say All You Want for Christmas' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Nick Jonas‘ childhood dream has come true!

The 25-year-old singer teamed up with his childhood crush Shania Twain to record the new Christmas song “Say All You Want for Christmas” – and you can listen to it here!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Jonas

The duo’s new song is featured on the new This is Christmas – EP which features songs by Elton John, Fall Out Boy, and more.

You can listen to Nick and Shania‘s new Christmas song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “Say You Want for Christmas”!

Click inside to check out the lyrics…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: First Listen, Lyrics, Music, Nick Jonas, Shania Twain

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Terry Crews files a police report alleging sexual harassment - TMZ
  • Lizzy Greene hit a major milestone on Instagram - Just Jared Jr
  • Scott Disick is calling Kourtney Kardashian out on the upcoming KUWTK - TooFab
  • Dynasty has been picked up for a full season on The CW - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ashley Tisdale is heading back to TV - Just Jared Jr