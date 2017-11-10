Nick Jonas & Shania Twain: 'Say All You Want for Christmas' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Nick Jonas‘ childhood dream has come true!

The 25-year-old singer teamed up with his childhood crush Shania Twain to record the new Christmas song “Say All You Want for Christmas” – and you can listen to it here!

The duo’s new song is featured on the new This is Christmas – EP which features songs by Elton John, Fall Out Boy, and more.

You can listen to Nick and Shania‘s new Christmas song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “Say You Want for Christmas”!

