Owen Wilson Was Nervous Meeting Julia Roberts for the First Time!

Owen Wilson is opening up about meeting Julia Roberts!

The 48-year-old actor made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (November 10).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Owen Wilson

During his chat with Ellen DeGeneres, Owen opened up about his sons Ford and Finn and their strong personalities – and how he accidentally made them both cry!

They also discussed his new movie Wonder, and revealed how nervous he was meeting Julia for the first time.

Later on, Ellen and Owen wagered a $100 bet and played a game of Cornhole.

Watch all the clips below!