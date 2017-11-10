Top Stories
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Lyrics Decoded - What Do They Mean?

7 Easter Eggs from 'Grey's Anatomy' 300th Episode That You Might Have Missed!

Taylor Swift: 'reputation' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Fri, 10 November 2017 at 8:24 am

Owen Wilson Was Nervous Meeting Julia Roberts for the First Time!

Owen Wilson Was Nervous Meeting Julia Roberts for the First Time!

Owen Wilson is opening up about meeting Julia Roberts!

The 48-year-old actor made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (November 10).

During his chat with Ellen DeGeneres, Owen opened up about his sons Ford and Finn and their strong personalities – and how he accidentally made them both cry!

They also discussed his new movie Wonder, and revealed how nervous he was meeting Julia for the first time.

Later on, Ellen and Owen wagered a $100 bet and played a game of Cornhole.

Watch all the clips below!
Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
