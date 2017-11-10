Rachel McAdams & Jason Bateman Try to Solve a Murder Mystery in 'Game Night' - Watch the Trailer!

Rachel McAdams and Jason Bateman are in for a wild night in the first trailer for the upcoming Game Night!

The duo star as “Max and Annie, whose weekly couples game night takes a turn when they divert from their standard Pictionary and charades to play a game of murder mystery — complete with fake thugs and faux federal agents. But when someone goes missing, the group must determine if it’s part of the game, or real life,” according to People.

Kyle Chandler, Billy Magnussen, Sharon Horgan, Lamorne Morris, and Jesse Plemons also star in the upcoming comedy thriller.

Game Night hits theaters on March 2, 2018.

Check out the trailer below!



Game Night – Trailer