Rob Kardashian Gave Baby Dream a Car For Her First Birthday!

Dream Kardashian got totally spoiled for her first birthday!

The Kardashian family went all out for the little girl’s birthday as they hosted a bash for her on Friday (November 10) at one of their homes.

Rob Kardashian took to his Twitter to share lots of photos from the party, including giant balloons, a rocking horse and two toy cars!

“Happy 1st Birthday mama…Love You happy baby 😍💙,” he wrote.

Kim Kardashian also shared snaps from the party and took to her website to write a sweet note to her niece.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful niece, Dream! I can’t believe you are 1 today! North and Saint are so blessed to have such amazing cousins to grow up with. I love you so much, beautiful girl!” Kim said.

Happy birthday Dream!