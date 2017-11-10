Top Stories
Louis C.K. Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegations: 'These Stories Are True'

Louis C.K. Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegations: 'These Stories Are True'

Eminem feat. Beyonce Knowles: 'Walk On Water' Stream, Lyrics &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Eminem feat. Beyonce Knowles: 'Walk On Water' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Lupita Nyong'o Calls Out 'Grazia' for Photoshopping Her Hair to Fit Beauty Standards

Lupita Nyong'o Calls Out 'Grazia' for Photoshopping Her Hair to Fit Beauty Standards

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Fri, 10 November 2017 at 7:38 pm

Rob Kardashian Gave Baby Dream a Car For Her First Birthday!

Rob Kardashian Gave Baby Dream a Car For Her First Birthday!

Dream Kardashian got totally spoiled for her first birthday!

The Kardashian family went all out for the little girl’s birthday as they hosted a bash for her on Friday (November 10) at one of their homes.

Rob Kardashian took to his Twitter to share lots of photos from the party, including giant balloons, a rocking horse and two toy cars!

“Happy 1st Birthday mama…Love You happy baby 😍💙,” he wrote.

Kim Kardashian also shared snaps from the party and took to her website to write a sweet note to her niece.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful niece, Dream! I can’t believe you are 1 today! North and Saint are so blessed to have such amazing cousins to grow up with. I love you so much, beautiful girl!” Kim said.

Happy birthday Dream!
Just Jared on Facebook
dream kardashian got a car for her birthday 01
dream kardashian got a car for her birthday 02
dream kardashian got a car for her birthday 03
dream kardashian got a car for her birthday 04
dream kardashian got a car for her birthday 05
dream kardashian got a car for her birthday 06
dream kardashian got a car for her birthday 07

Photos: Twitter, Instagram
Posted to: Dream Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Rob Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are speeding up construction at their Hidden Hills home - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas has a new song out for Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines goes bald for a good cause - TooFab
  • A Star Wars TV series is heading to Disney's streaming service - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Christina Grimmie will be honored in the new Psych movie - Just Jared Jr