Rosie O’Donnell Opens Up About Donald Trump’s Hostility Towards Her

Rosie O’Donnell is speaking out about her longstanding feud with President Donald Trump.

The 55-year-old comedian and actress appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night (November 9).

During the show, Andy Cohen asked Rosie what it was like to have the President of the United States criticize her.

“Donald Trump‘s opinion of me? Not really relevant. But when he got to be president, it was very trippy. It took me about six months to regain my equilibrium. I feel like I felt through the ice and I just was waiting to resurface,” she said.

“I told the truth about him ten years ago at a time when anyone could have find out those truths about him. But the media decided not to print it while he was running – not to talk about the fact that there was no equivalence between him and Hillary Clinton. They acted like he was a legitimate candidate, so I feel like mainstream media is really responsible.”

Watch Rosie speak out below.