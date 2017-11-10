Top Stories
Fri, 10 November 2017 at 8:55 pm

Sabrina Carpenter & Cole Sprouse Team Up for Converse 'Forever Chuck' Campaign

Sabrina Carpenter has a pair of Converse sneakers for every occasion!

The 18-year-old “Why” singer joined forces with tons of other young celebs for the new Chuck Taylor “Forever Chuck” campaign, which debuted on Friday (November 10).

The campaign celebrates the launch the brand’s newest Instagram account, Converse Style (@converse_style).

It also features Cole Sprouse, Taylor Hill, Selah Marley, Alisha Boe, and Alton Mason.

In the photos, the stars show off their Chucks in their own unique way – Sabrina incorporated them into her character on The Goodwin Games, Alton wears his to dance class, and Taylor roughs hers up at Coachella.

“I got my first pair of grey Chucks and I was like, ‘I’m not going to do white, I’m not going to do black, I’m doing grey because they’ll match with everything,’” Sabrina told Just Jared about wearing her own shoes in her fist pilot. “And they did, I wore them until they had holes in them and they were my favorite. I remember I made – because I was filming one of my first ever pilots when I was 13 and I was so in love with those shoes – that I made them let my character wear those as her shoes on the show. Because I was so comfortable in them and I was like, the only way I’m going to be comfortable is if I can wear my favorite grey Chucks.”

Photos: Converse
alisha boe, Alton Mason, Cole Sprouse, Sabrina Carpenter, Selah Marley, Taylor Hill

