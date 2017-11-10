Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Bring 'Outlander' to British Academy Scotland Awards

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe hit the red carpet at the British Academy Scotland Awards earlier this week!

The Outlander co-stars attended the annual award ceremony on Sunday (November 5) at the Radisson Blu in Glasgow, Scotland.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sam Heughan

Sam and Caitriona were at the event to present an award during the ceremony.

“It’s lovely,” Caitriona said of being back in Scotland.

Sam jokingly added, “It never gets any warmer, does it? But it’s great!”

Check out Sam and Caitriona‘s entire red carpet interview below…

FYI: Sam is wearing a Alfred Dunhill suit.