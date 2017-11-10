Shakira Further Postpones Her 'El Dorado' World Tour

Shakira is continuing to push back her El Dorado World Tour.

After the 40-year-old “Chantaje” superstar was forced to postpone the opening night of her tour due to vocal strain, she’s now delaying even more shows to recover.



Shakira‘s shows in Paris, Antwerp and Amsterdam are now being rescheduled.

“For the last few days I’ve been very focused on recovery for my strained vocal chords. I really hoped to achieve this in time to be able to sing in Paris; however, and much to my chagrin, this hasn’t been possible and my doctors have advised me to continue on vocal rest for the time being. I’m very sorry to inform you all that I won’t be able to sing on the 10th and 11th in Paris, the 12th in Antwerp, or the 14th in Amsterdam, but we are working on confirming new dates,” she wrote on her website.

“At the moment I’m concentrating on full recovery to be able to share with you all this show that I’ve so enjoyed preparing and of which I am very proud. I’m anxious to get back on stage and be at 100% for all of you. Again, I thank all of you from the bottom of my heart for all the support you’ve shown me these days and which has helped keep me afloat in what has been a difficult time. God willing we will see each other soon for the kickoff of my tour. Sending all my love and gratitude, Shakira.”