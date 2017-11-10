Top Stories
Eminem feat. Beyonce Knowles: 'Walk On Water' Stream, Lyrics &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Eminem feat. Beyonce Knowles: 'Walk On Water' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Lupita Nyong'o Calls Out 'Grazia' for Photoshopping Her Hair to Fit Beauty Standards

Lupita Nyong'o Calls Out 'Grazia' for Photoshopping Her Hair to Fit Beauty Standards

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Lyrics Decoded - What Do They Mean?

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Lyrics Decoded - What Do They Mean?

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Fri, 10 November 2017 at 1:19 pm

Shakira Further Postpones Her 'El Dorado' World Tour

Shakira Further Postpones Her 'El Dorado' World Tour

Shakira is continuing to push back her El Dorado World Tour.

After the 40-year-old “Chantaje” superstar was forced to postpone the opening night of her tour due to vocal strain, she’s now delaying even more shows to recover.

Shakira‘s shows in Paris, Antwerp and Amsterdam are now being rescheduled.

“For the last few days I’ve been very focused on recovery for my strained vocal chords. I really hoped to achieve this in time to be able to sing in Paris; however, and much to my chagrin, this hasn’t been possible and my doctors have advised me to continue on vocal rest for the time being. I’m very sorry to inform you all that I won’t be able to sing on the 10th and 11th in Paris, the 12th in Antwerp, or the 14th in Amsterdam, but we are working on confirming new dates,” she wrote on her website.

“At the moment I’m concentrating on full recovery to be able to share with you all this show that I’ve so enjoyed preparing and of which I am very proud. I’m anxious to get back on stage and be at 100% for all of you. Again, I thank all of you from the bottom of my heart for all the support you’ve shown me these days and which has helped keep me afloat in what has been a difficult time. God willing we will see each other soon for the kickoff of my tour. Sending all my love and gratitude, Shakira.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Ethan Miller; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Shakira

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are speeding up construction at their Hidden Hills home - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas has a new song out for Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines goes bald for a good cause - TooFab
  • A Star Wars TV series is heading to Disney's streaming service - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Christina Grimmie will be honored in the new Psych movie - Just Jared Jr