Fri, 10 November 2017 at 10:34 pm

'Supergirl's Jeremy Jordan Ends Up Hospitalized After Eating Chipotle

'Supergirl's Jeremy Jordan Ends Up Hospitalized After Eating Chipotle

Jeremy Jordan ended up in the hospital this week after a bad bout of food poisoning!

The 32-year-old Supergirl actor took to his Instagram stories to document the aftermath of what he says was a bad meal at Chipotle.

“I know I’ve advocated for them in the past, but they’re terrible. I, as you can see, am in the hospital and I have fluids in my arm because the food did not agree with me and I almost died,” Jeremy said in a video from his hospital room.

Chipotle has since responded to the claims, saying they have tried to reach out to Jeremy and are looking into the incident.

“We are sorry to hear that Jeremy is sick and have attempted to get in touch with him directly regarding where and when he ate so we can look into this. We take all claims seriously, but at this time we can’t confirm any link to Chipotle. We are always committed to making things right for our guests and will do the same for Jeremy when we are able to reach him,” they said in a statement to People.

