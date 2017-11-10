Top Stories
Taylor Swift: 'reputation' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

7 Easter Eggs from 'Grey's Anatomy' 300th Episode That You Might Have Missed!

8 'Reputation' Lyrics Taylor Swift Seemingly Wrote About Kanye West

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Fri, 10 November 2017 at 3:43 am

Taylor Swift Confirms Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' Daughter James is the Baby Voice in 'Gorgeous'!

Taylor Swift Confirms Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' Daughter James is the Baby Voice in 'Gorgeous'!

Taylor Swift has confirmed the identity of the baby voice on her new song “Gorgeous”!

After tons of speculation by her fans, the 27-year-old confirmed in the reputation album booklet that the voice belong to good friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds‘ 2-year-old daughter James!

Taylor and Blake have become close friends in recent years and both of the parents liked the Instagram teaser of the song.

James is credited on the track with a very simple “Baby intro voice by James Reynolds.”

Listen to Taylor‘s new album here!
