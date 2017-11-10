Taylor Swift: 'I Did Something Bad' Lyrics - Read Them Here!

One of the songs that is generating the most buzz off of Taylor Swift‘s new album reputation is definitely track three, “I Did Something Bad,” and you can read the lyrics right here!

Fans immediately have been buzzing about the song possibly being about Kanye West.

“I never trust a narcissist/ But they love me/ So I play ‘em like a violin/ And I make it look oh-so-easy/ ‘Cause for every lie I tell them /They tell me three/ This is how the world works/ Now all he thinks about is me,” Taylor kicks off the song. This is one of the phrases that fans think is about Kanye.

There is also a section in which Taylor uses auto-tune, a feature that Kanye often uses on his songs.

