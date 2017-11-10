Taylor Swift & Tiffany Haddish Do a Happy Dance in 'SNL' Promo (Video)

Taylor Swift is gearing up for her performance on Saturday Night Live this weekend!

The 27-year-old “Call It What You Want” singer appears in a promo – released on Friday (November 10) – alongside Girls Trip breakout star Tiffany Haddish, who will be hosting the episode.

The day coincides with Taylor‘s highly anticipated Reputation album release.

“Listen, listen, I just wanna know,” Tiffany says in the clip. “Are any of those new songs aboout me?”

“Well, no,” Taylor replies.

“Well, can we pretend that they are?” Tiffany asks.

Watch below to see what happens!



Tiffany Haddish Is on Taylor Swift’s New Album – SNL