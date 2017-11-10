Terry Crews Makes First Appearance After Filing Police Report for Groping Case

Terry Crews lets out a big smile while walking the carpet at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards on Thursday (November 9) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 49-year-old actor made his first appearance after filing a police report in a groping case involving WME agent Adam Venit.

“My wife and I were at a Hollywood function last year and a high-level Hollywood executive came over to me and groped my privates,” Terry tweeted in October amid the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

While Venit was not part of Terry‘s team at WME, the actor has decided to leave the agency altogether and go without agency representation for the timebeing, according to THR.