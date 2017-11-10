Ty Dolla $ign & Girlfriend Lauren Jauregui Join Cassie For French Montana's Birthday

Ty Dolla $ign, Lauren Jauregui, and Cassie pose for a photo together while attending French Montana‘s birthday party on Thursday (November 9) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Also at the party were DJ Khaled and French Montana himself.

This is the first event that Lauren and Ty have attended together since he revealed the pair were officially dating.

French had even more to celebrate that night, with the launch of his very own flavor of Ciroc, French Vanilla.

