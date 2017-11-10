Top Stories
Louis C.K. Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegations: 'These Stories Are True'

Eminem feat. Beyonce Knowles: 'Walk On Water' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Lupita Nyong'o Calls Out 'Grazia' for Photoshopping Her Hair to Fit Beauty Standards

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Fri, 10 November 2017 at 5:26 pm

Ty Dolla $ign & Girlfriend Lauren Jauregui Join Cassie For French Montana's Birthday

Ty Dolla $ign, Lauren Jauregui, and Cassie pose for a photo together while attending French Montana‘s birthday party on Thursday (November 9) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Also at the party were DJ Khaled and French Montana himself.

This is the first event that Lauren and Ty have attended together since he revealed the pair were officially dating.

French had even more to celebrate that night, with the launch of his very own flavor of Ciroc, French Vanilla.

In case you missed it, be sure to check out Lauren joining Halsey on stage for a performance of their song “Strangers” at a recent concert.
Posted to: Cassie, DJ Khaled, French Montana, Lauren Jauregui, Ty Dolla Sign

