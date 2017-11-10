Top Stories
Fri, 10 November 2017 at 6:00 am

Will Ferrell & Mark Wahlberg Screen 'Daddy's Home 2' at Kravis Children's Hospital

Will Ferrell & Mark Wahlberg Screen 'Daddy's Home 2' at Kravis Children's Hospital

Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg spend the day at the Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital on Thursday (November 9) in New York City.

The Daddy’s Home 2 co-stars visited with the young patients at the hospital, signing autographs and taking pictures with them.

While they were there, Will and Mark screened their upcoming Christmas movie with the kids.

Daddy’s Home 2 also stars Mel Gibson and John Lithgow and you can check it out in theaters now!
Photos: Dave Allocca/Starpix
