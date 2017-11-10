Zoe Kazan & Kumail Nanjiani Help Honor Judd Apatow & More at SAG Foundation Awards!

Zoe Kazan is all smiles as she hits the carpet at the 2017 SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards on Thursday (November 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center of the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 34-year-old actress was joined by her Big Sick co-star Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily V. Gordon, as well as honoree of the evening Judd Apatow, who was accompanied by his 15-year-old daughter Iris Apatow.

Also in attendance was Anthony Mackie and his Detroit co-stars Malcolm David Kelley, Laz Alonso, Algee Smith and Tyler James Williams as they reunited to honor their director, Kathryn Bigelow, as well as Adam Sandler who hit the stage to introduce honoree Ted Sarandos.

FYI: Zoe is wearing a Valentino Resort dress.