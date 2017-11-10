Top Stories
Lupita Nyong'o Calls Out 'Grazia' for Photoshopping Her Hair to Fit Beauty Standards

Lupita Nyong'o Calls Out 'Grazia' for Photoshopping Her Hair to Fit Beauty Standards

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Lyrics Decoded - What Do They Mean?

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Lyrics Decoded - What Do They Mean?

7 Easter Eggs from 'Grey's Anatomy' 300th Episode That You Might Have Missed!

7 Easter Eggs from 'Grey's Anatomy' 300th Episode That You Might Have Missed!

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Fri, 10 November 2017 at 9:15 am

Zoe Kazan & Kumail Nanjiani Help Honor Judd Apatow & More at SAG Foundation Awards!

Zoe Kazan & Kumail Nanjiani Help Honor Judd Apatow & More at SAG Foundation Awards!

Zoe Kazan is all smiles as she hits the carpet at the 2017 SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards on Thursday (November 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center of the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 34-year-old actress was joined by her Big Sick co-star Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily V. Gordon, as well as honoree of the evening Judd Apatow, who was accompanied by his 15-year-old daughter Iris Apatow.

Also in attendance was Anthony Mackie and his Detroit co-stars Malcolm David Kelley, Laz Alonso, Algee Smith and Tyler James Williams as they reunited to honor their director, Kathryn Bigelow, as well as Adam Sandler who hit the stage to introduce honoree Ted Sarandos.

FYI: Zoe is wearing a Valentino Resort dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
zoe kazan kumail nanjiani help honor judd apatow more at sag foundation awards 01
zoe kazan kumail nanjiani help honor judd apatow more at sag foundation awards 02
zoe kazan kumail nanjiani help honor judd apatow more at sag foundation awards 03
zoe kazan kumail nanjiani help honor judd apatow more at sag foundation awards 04
zoe kazan kumail nanjiani help honor judd apatow more at sag foundation awards 05
zoe kazan kumail nanjiani help honor judd apatow more at sag foundation awards 06
zoe kazan kumail nanjiani help honor judd apatow more at sag foundation awards 07
zoe kazan kumail nanjiani help honor judd apatow more at sag foundation awards 08
zoe kazan kumail nanjiani help honor judd apatow more at sag foundation awards 09
zoe kazan kumail nanjiani help honor judd apatow more at sag foundation awards 10
zoe kazan kumail nanjiani help honor judd apatow more at sag foundation awards 11
zoe kazan kumail nanjiani help honor judd apatow more at sag foundation awards 12
zoe kazan kumail nanjiani help honor judd apatow more at sag foundation awards 13
zoe kazan kumail nanjiani help honor judd apatow more at sag foundation awards 14
zoe kazan kumail nanjiani help honor judd apatow more at sag foundation awards 15
zoe kazan kumail nanjiani help honor judd apatow more at sag foundation awards 16
zoe kazan kumail nanjiani help honor judd apatow more at sag foundation awards 17
zoe kazan kumail nanjiani help honor judd apatow more at sag foundation awards 18
zoe kazan kumail nanjiani help honor judd apatow more at sag foundation awards 19
zoe kazan kumail nanjiani help honor judd apatow more at sag foundation awards 20
zoe kazan kumail nanjiani help honor judd apatow more at sag foundation awards 21
zoe kazan kumail nanjiani help honor judd apatow more at sag foundation awards 22

Credit: Frazer Harrison, Christopher Polk; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adam Sandler, Algee Smith, Anthony Mackie, Emily V. Gordon, Iris Apatow, Judd Apatow, Kathryn Bigelow, kumail nanjiani, Laz Alonso, Malcolm David Kelley, Ted Sarandos, Tyler James Williams, Zoe Kazan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are speeding up construction at their Hidden Hills home - TMZ
  • Nick Jonas has a new song out for Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines goes bald for a good cause - TooFab
  • A Star Wars TV series is heading to Disney's streaming service - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Christina Grimmie will be honored in the new Psych movie - Just Jared Jr