Bryce Dallas Howard Interviews Director Patty Jenkins for AFI Fest

Bryce Dallas Howard snaps a photo with Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins during an event at the 2017 AFT Fest presented by Audi on Friday (November 10) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Bryce interviewed Patty at the event for the “On Directing” panel.

“An epic interview with warrior pioneer #PattyJenkins on filmmaking at @americanfilminstitute! #AFIFest,” Bryce wrote on her Instagram account.

We can’t wait to find out what Patty will have up her sleeves for the Wonder Woman sequel, which is scheduled to hit theaters in 2019.