Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Hints at Baby's Gender in New Snapchats

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Hints at Baby's Gender in New Snapchats

Taylor Swift's Latest Comment Will Change the Way You Listen to 'reputation'

Taylor Swift's Latest Comment Will Change the Way You Listen to 'reputation'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reveals What's Really Happening with His Name

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reveals What's Really Happening with His Name

Sat, 11 November 2017 at 4:45 pm

David Beckham Hangs Out with Son Brooklyn During NYC Trip

David Beckham Hangs Out with Son Brooklyn During NYC Trip

David Beckham suits up and ties his hair back while attending an event to celebrate his Tudor Watch campaign on Thursday (November 9) in New York City.

The 42-year-old former soccer player is a brand ambassador for the company and he was celebrated by the brand at the event.

David was spotted the next wearing a matching sweatshirt and sweatpants while arriving at JFK Airport for a flight out of town.

During his trip to the Big Apple, David of course made time to hang out with his son Brooklyn, who is studying photographer at the Parsons School of Design. “Just relaxing after eating the best pizza in NYC @lucali_bk .. We don’t look happy at all lol 😂 😂😂😂😂 @brooklynbeckham,” he captioned the below Instagram photo.

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Just Jared on Facebook
david beckham tudor watch event 01.
david beckham tudor watch event 02
david beckham tudor watch event 03.
david beckham tudor watch event 04
david beckham tudor watch event 05

Photos: BackGrid USA, Russell Kelly/Tudor
Posted to: David Beckham

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Scott Disick is changing his ways for Sofia Richie - TMZ
  • Charlie Puth won't be confirming if he's dating Danielle Campbell anytime soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Jenny McCarthy is opening up about her experience with Steven Seagal - TooFab
  • George Takei has been accused of sexually assaulting a former model in 1981 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • You need to see Taylor Swift's stripped-down performance of Reputation songs - Just Jared Jr