Diane Kruger Makes a Chic Appearance at AFI Fest 2017

Diane Kruger steps out on the red carpet for an event during the 2017 AFI Fest on Friday (November 10) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The 41-year-old actress looked chic in her crop top and skirt while attending a screening of the classic movie Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, along with a conversation with filmmaker Jordan Peele.

Diane is currently getting Oscar buzz for her performance in In the Fade.

FYI: Diane is wearing a N°21 top and skirt with Jimmy Choo shoes.

10+ pictures inside of Diane Kruger on the red carpet…