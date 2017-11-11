Drake Meets Millie Bobby Brown Backstage at Melbourne Concert

Who isn’t a fan of Drake or Millie Bobby Brown?! Turns out they are of each other!

The 13-year-old actress and the 31-year-old rapper channeled her Stranger Things character Eleven in a photo posted on his account.

“Hawkins Very Own,” he captioned the photo, which appears to be backstage at his Friday night (November 10) concert in Melbourne, Australia. Check it out below!

Millie also posted a photo on her account where it looks like she’s trying really hard to contain her excitement.

Millie and Drake actually have something in common. Millie stars in a hit Netflix series, and Drake will be coming to the streaming company as a producer for a new season of the UK gang drama Top Boy.

