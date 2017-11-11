Ellen Page Steps Out With Girlfriend Emma Portner After Accusing Brett Ratner of Sexual Harassment

Ellen Page enjoyed a romantic hike with her girlfriend Emma Portner!

The 30-year-old Inception actress and her dancer love brought their pup along for the stroll on Saturday (November 11) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The couple was seen wrapping their arms around each other as they walked.

The day before, Ellen revealed her sexual harassment story involving Brett Ratner on the set of X-Men: The Last Stand. Anna Paquin also backed up Ellen‘s claim, saying, “I was there.”

