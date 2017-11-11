Top Stories
Celebrities React to Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' - See Their Posts!

Louis C.K. Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegations: 'These Stories Are True'

Eminem feat. Beyonce Knowles: 'Walk On Water' Stream, Lyrics &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Sat, 11 November 2017 at 1:54 am

Ellen Pompeo Stops By 'The View' on Her Birthday!

Ellen Pompeo made a special appearance on her birthday!

The Grey’s Anatomy star was spotted heading out of The View studios on Friday (November 10) in New York City.

Ellen looked cute and casual in a blue ensemble paired with a black jacket as she waved to fans.

That same day, Ellen celebrated her 48th birthday!

She took to her Instagram to share a cute video with her daughter Stella while she threw confetti around their house.

“Thank you for all the birthday wishes 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉” she captioned the vid.

