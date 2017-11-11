Top Stories
Sat, 11 November 2017 at 9:39 pm

Emma Stone Gets Into Character on 'Maniac' Set in NYC

Emma Stone Gets Into Character on 'Maniac' Set in NYC

Emma Stone had an eventful day on the set of her upcoming Netflix series Maniac!

The 29-year-old La La Land star – who might have a new love interest in her life – was spotted filming new scenes on Thursday (November 9) in New York City.

She wore a mustard-colored trench coat, pinstriped pants, and brown boots, as well as a wide-buckled belt and maroon backpack.

While shooting, Emma‘s character was seen carrying a bag of groceries that contained Pringles chips, smoking a cigarette, discovering a parking ticket on her Ford pick-up truck, and putting up a “Lost Dog” flyer.

Maniac, set to hit the streaming service in 2018, follows an institutionalized man who dreams of a new life in a fantasy world. It also stars Jonah Hill.

