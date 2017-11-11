Emma Stone Gets Into Character on 'Maniac' Set in NYC
Emma Stone had an eventful day on the set of her upcoming Netflix series Maniac!
The 29-year-old La La Land star – who might have a new love interest in her life – was spotted filming new scenes on Thursday (November 9) in New York City.
She wore a mustard-colored trench coat, pinstriped pants, and brown boots, as well as a wide-buckled belt and maroon backpack.
While shooting, Emma‘s character was seen carrying a bag of groceries that contained Pringles chips, smoking a cigarette, discovering a parking ticket on her Ford pick-up truck, and putting up a “Lost Dog” flyer.
Maniac, set to hit the streaming service in 2018, follows an institutionalized man who dreams of a new life in a fantasy world. It also stars Jonah Hill.
