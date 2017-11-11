Emma Stone & Jennifer Lawrence Look So Chic at Governors Awards 2017!

Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence joined forces at the 2017 Governors Awards!

The 29-year-old La La Land actress and the 27-year-old Passengers star hit the red carpet at the event hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on Saturday (November 11) in Hollywood.

Emma was all smiles as she posed in her sleeveless white dress, featuring buckle designs and a plunging neckline. She completed her look with silver heels and a a colorful purse.

Jennifer turned heads in a colorful sequin crop top and matching bottom that featured a flowing black skirt.

Also in attendance were Jennifer‘s boyfriend and Mother! director Darren Aronofsky, Emma‘s Battle of the Sexes co-star Andrea Riseborough, and Lady Bird‘s Saoirse Ronan and Greta Gerwig.

FYI: Emma is wearing Louis Vuitton. Jennifer is wearing Alexander McQueen. Greta is wearing The Row.

