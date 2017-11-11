Top Stories
Celebrities React to Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' - See Their Posts!

Louis C.K. Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegations: 'These Stories Are True'

Eminem feat. Beyonce Knowles: 'Walk On Water' Stream, Lyrics &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Sat, 11 November 2017 at 4:00 am

G-Eazy Drops New Song 'The Plan' & Music Video - Watch Now!

G-Eazy has released his brand-new track “The Plan” along with the music video!

The 28-year-old rapper debuted the artistic black-and-white video on Thursday (November 9).

Directed by Daniel CZ, it features G-Eazy rapping against an architecturally stunning backdrop, and dancing with a room full of people at a party.

“Drugs got me on a level, lock jaw, got slow speech,” he raps about life in the fast lane. “I’m courtside, I got floor seats / Next to Rihanna like ‘Oh sheesh!’”

“The Plan” is the latest single off G-Eazy‘s fourth studio album The Beautiful & Damned, which is set for a December 15 release date along with a short film. You can pre-order it on iTunes.

Watch below!


G-Eazy – The Plan (Official Video)

Click inside to read the lyrics to “The Plan”…
Photos: G-Eazy
