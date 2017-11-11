George Takei Accused of Groping Unconscious Model in 1981

George Takei has been accused of trying to take advantage of an unconscious male model back in 1981.

Scott R. Brunton says he was an aspiring model and actor when he met George in the early 80s.

The men became friends and after Scott broke up with his boyfriend, he and George went out for an evening of dinner and the theater before heading back to George‘s home.

“All of a sudden, I begin feeling very disoriented and dizzy, and I thought I was going to pass out. I said I need to sit down and he said sit over here and he had the giant yellow beanbag chair. So I sat down in that and leaned my head back and I must have passed out,” Scott told THR.

He added, “The next thing I remember I was coming to and he had my pants down around my ankles and he was groping my crotch and trying to get my underwear off and feeling me up at the same time, trying to get his hands down my underwear.”

Scott immediately left the home. He met up with George years after the incident but said it was too uncomfortable to bring up the situation.

Scott says he is looking for an apology from George.