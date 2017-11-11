Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Hints at Baby's Gender in New Snapchats

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Hints at Baby's Gender in New Snapchats

Taylor Swift's Latest Comment Will Change the Way You Listen to 'reputation'

Taylor Swift's Latest Comment Will Change the Way You Listen to 'reputation'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reveals What's Really Happening with His Name

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reveals What's Really Happening with His Name

Sat, 11 November 2017 at 5:05 pm

Hilary Duff Does Her Grocery Shopping with Boyfriend Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff Does Her Grocery Shopping with Boyfriend Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff and her boyfriend Matthew Koma take their groceries back to the car after doing some food shopping on Saturday afternoon (November 11) in Los Angeles.

Matthew, 30, put his buff biceps on display in a white tank top while Hilary, 30, kept casual in a sweatshirt and black jeans.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff

The fourth season of Hilary‘s show Younger wrapped up this past summer and season five is set to air next year on TV Land.

15+ pictures inside of Hilary Duff at the grocery store…

Just Jared on Facebook
hilary duff does her grocery shopping with beau matthew koma 01
hilary duff does her grocery shopping with beau matthew koma 02
hilary duff does her grocery shopping with beau matthew koma 03
hilary duff does her grocery shopping with beau matthew koma 04
hilary duff does her grocery shopping with beau matthew koma 05
hilary duff does her grocery shopping with beau matthew koma 06
hilary duff does her grocery shopping with beau matthew koma 07
hilary duff does her grocery shopping with beau matthew koma 08
hilary duff does her grocery shopping with beau matthew koma 09
hilary duff does her grocery shopping with beau matthew koma 10
hilary duff does her grocery shopping with beau matthew koma 11
hilary duff does her grocery shopping with beau matthew koma 12
hilary duff does her grocery shopping with beau matthew koma 13
hilary duff does her grocery shopping with beau matthew koma 14
hilary duff does her grocery shopping with beau matthew koma 15
hilary duff does her grocery shopping with beau matthew koma 16
hilary duff does her grocery shopping with beau matthew koma 17
hilary duff does her grocery shopping with beau matthew koma 18
hilary duff does her grocery shopping with beau matthew koma 19

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Scott Disick is changing his ways for Sofia Richie - TMZ
  • Charlie Puth won't be confirming if he's dating Danielle Campbell anytime soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Jenny McCarthy is opening up about her experience with Steven Seagal - TooFab
  • George Takei has been accused of sexually assaulting a former model in 1981 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • You need to see Taylor Swift's stripped-down performance of Reputation songs - Just Jared Jr