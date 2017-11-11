Jessica Chastain & Diane Kruger Are Red-Hot at Governors Awards 2017!

Jessica Chastain and Diane Kruger rocked head-to-toe red for the 2017 Governors Awards!

The actresses both looked stunning at the event hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on Saturday (November 11) in Hollywood.

Jessica wore an off-the-shoulder top, floor-length skirt, and red lipstick, styling her long locks into waves.

Diane opted for an elegant dress with ruffle designs and matching red heels, wearing her hair in an updo.

FYI: Diane is wearing Givenchy.