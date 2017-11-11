Top Stories
Taylor Swift's Latest Comment Will Change the Way You Listen to 'reputation'

Taylor Swift's Latest Comment Will Change the Way You Listen to 'reputation'

Kim Kardashian Takes North to See Katy Perry in Concert

Kim Kardashian Takes North to See Katy Perry in Concert

George Takei Responds to Accusations of Sexual Assault

George Takei Responds to Accusations of Sexual Assault

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reveals What's Really Happening with His Name

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reveals What's Really Happening with His Name

Sat, 11 November 2017 at 10:17 am

Kim Kardashian Takes North to See Katy Perry in Concert

Kim Kardashian Takes North to See Katy Perry in Concert

Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry pose for a photo backstage at the Witness Tour on Friday night (November 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old reality star took her four-year-old daughter North West and a group of her best friends, including cousin Penelope Disick, to the concert.

The timing of Kim and Katy‘s get-together is pretty significant as it took place on Taylor Swift‘s reputation album release day.

It’s no secret that Taylor has been in very public feuds with both Kim and Katy and many have come to the conclusion that songs on the album were written about the ladies.

“Told you I was a secret Kardashian,” Katy captioned the photo of her, Kim, and the kids.

Just Jared on Facebook
kim kardashian takes north to see katy perry in concert 01
kim kardashian takes north to see katy perry in concert 02
kim kardashian takes north to see katy perry in concert 03
kim kardashian takes north to see katy perry in concert 04
kim kardashian takes north to see katy perry in concert 05
kim kardashian takes north to see katy perry in concert 06
kim kardashian takes north to see katy perry in concert 07
kim kardashian takes north to see katy perry in concert 08

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, North West

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Scott Disick is changing his ways for Sofia Richie - TMZ
  • Charlie Puth won't be confirming if he's dating Danielle Campbell anytime soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Jenny McCarthy is opening up about her experience with Steven Seagal - TooFab
  • George Takei has been accused of sexually assaulting a former model in 1981 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • You need to see Taylor Swift's stripped-down performance of Reputation songs - Just Jared Jr
  • Hattie McDish

    She’s so madly in love with herself. Smh