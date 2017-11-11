Kim Kardashian Takes North to See Katy Perry in Concert

Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry pose for a photo backstage at the Witness Tour on Friday night (November 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old reality star took her four-year-old daughter North West and a group of her best friends, including cousin Penelope Disick, to the concert.

The timing of Kim and Katy‘s get-together is pretty significant as it took place on Taylor Swift‘s reputation album release day.

It’s no secret that Taylor has been in very public feuds with both Kim and Katy and many have come to the conclusion that songs on the album were written about the ladies.

“Told you I was a secret Kardashian,” Katy captioned the photo of her, Kim, and the kids.