Liev Schreiber Takes His Cute Pup Woody For a Bike Ride!

Liev Schreiber took an afternoon bike ride with one of his new puppies!

The 50-year-old actor was spotted keeping bundled up on the bike ride on Friday afternoon (November 10) in New York City.

Liev kept his pup Woody safe in a satchel he wore across his chest as the duo made their way around town.

He recently adopted two super cute dogs displaced by Hurricane Harvey during an appearance on Live! with Kelly & Ryan.

After meeting the dogs backstage, he chatted with ex Naomi Watts and their sons, deciding to take both pups – one to live with Liev and one to live with Naomi.

It looks like Woody is enjoying his new home with Liev!