Pregnant Kylie Jenner Hints at Baby's Gender in New Snapchats

Sat, 11 November 2017 at 4:07 pm

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Hints at Baby's Gender in New Snapchats

Kylie Jenner seems to be hinting at having a baby girl in her new Snapchat posts, at least that’s what fans are thinking.

The 19-year-old pregnant reality star posted a series of photos that including pink things on Friday (November 10).

Kylie showed off her pink nails in one video and then added a bunch of pink hearts and flowers to another snap of her nails. She then shared a photo of her pink hair from way back when, a photo of a pink chair and a pink Christmas tree, and finally her pink eye shadow.

Kylie has not yet confirmed that she and her boyfriend Travis Scott are expecting.

Photos: Getty, Snapchat
