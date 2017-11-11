Top Stories
Taylor Swift's Latest Comment Will Change the Way You Listen to 'reputation'

Taylor Swift's Latest Comment Will Change the Way You Listen to 'reputation'

Kim Kardashian Takes North to See Katy Perry in Concert

Kim Kardashian Takes North to See Katy Perry in Concert

George Takei Responds to Accusations of Sexual Assault

George Takei Responds to Accusations of Sexual Assault

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reveals What's Really Happening with His Name

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reveals What's Really Happening with His Name

Sat, 11 November 2017 at 3:34 pm

Priyanka Chopra & Sofia Vergara Join Elizabeth Chambers for Jewelry Event

Priyanka Chopra & Sofia Vergara Join Elizabeth Chambers for Jewelry Event

Sofia Vergara and Priyanka Chopra snap a photo with event host Elizabeth Chambers at the David Webb x Stop Cancer charity event on Friday (November 10) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Also in attendance were Nazanin Boniadi and fashionista Louise Roe.

“Grateful for the most supportive friends and everyone who joined me @davidwebbjewels in support of @stopcancerla last night. ✨ Shop until the 17th for a portion of proceeds to benefit this incredible cause,” Elizabeth wrote on Instagram.

FYI: All of the ladies are wearing David Webb jewelry.
Just Jared on Facebook
priyanka chopra sofia vergara elizabeth chambers jewelry event 01
priyanka chopra sofia vergara elizabeth chambers jewelry event 02
priyanka chopra sofia vergara elizabeth chambers jewelry event 03
priyanka chopra sofia vergara elizabeth chambers jewelry event 04
priyanka chopra sofia vergara elizabeth chambers jewelry event 05
priyanka chopra sofia vergara elizabeth chambers jewelry event 06
priyanka chopra sofia vergara elizabeth chambers jewelry event 07
priyanka chopra sofia vergara elizabeth chambers jewelry event 08
priyanka chopra sofia vergara elizabeth chambers jewelry event 09
priyanka chopra sofia vergara elizabeth chambers jewelry event 10
priyanka chopra sofia vergara elizabeth chambers jewelry event 11
priyanka chopra sofia vergara elizabeth chambers jewelry event 12
priyanka chopra sofia vergara elizabeth chambers jewelry event 13
priyanka chopra sofia vergara elizabeth chambers jewelry event 14
priyanka chopra sofia vergara elizabeth chambers jewelry event 15
priyanka chopra sofia vergara elizabeth chambers jewelry event 16
priyanka chopra sofia vergara elizabeth chambers jewelry event 17
priyanka chopra sofia vergara elizabeth chambers jewelry event 18

Credit: Stefanie Keenan; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Elizabeth Chambers, Louise Roe, Nazanin Boniadi, Priyanka Chopra, Sofia Vergara

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Scott Disick is changing his ways for Sofia Richie - TMZ
  • Charlie Puth won't be confirming if he's dating Danielle Campbell anytime soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Jenny McCarthy is opening up about her experience with Steven Seagal - TooFab
  • George Takei has been accused of sexually assaulting a former model in 1981 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • You need to see Taylor Swift's stripped-down performance of Reputation songs - Just Jared Jr