Taylor Swift Loves This Woman's Traffic Report Using Her Lyrics!

A newscaster based in St. Louis did the traffic report on Friday (November 10) while using Taylor Swift‘s song titles and lyrics to explain the conditions… and the singer loved it!

The 27-year-old entertainer took to Twitter to share the video and how much she enjoyed watching it.

“My cousins in St. Louis sent this to me. I LOVE YOU @LauraKHettiger,” Taylor tweeted with a link to the video.

“OH. MY. GOSH!!!!!! Talk about a @greatdaystlouis!!” Laura responded. When someone said they wished they could see her head explode from the tweet she said, “Ohhhh, it EXPLODED!!!! About seven times!!!!! Tears and a phone call to mom!”