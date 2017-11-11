Taylor Swift's 'reputation' First Day Sales Numbers Are Huge!

The numbers are in for Taylor Swift‘s first day of sales in the U.S. for her new album reputation!

The album has sold approximately 700,000 copies so far after just 24 hours in stores and on iTunes. The number could grow after all retail stores report their sales figures, according to Billboard.

Taylor‘s album is on track to top one million copies in sales for its first week and this would extend her record to four albums with first week sales topping one million. She is currently the only artist to have three albums reach that sales mark. 1989 debuted in 2014 with 1.29 million copies sold, Red debuted in 2012 with 1.21 million copies, and Speak Now was released in 2010 to sales of 1.05 million copies.

This will also mark Taylor‘s fifth consecutive album to launch at number one on the Billboard 200 chart!

Make sure to read Taylor‘s latest comment about the album, which could totally change the way you interpret the songs.