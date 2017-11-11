Top Stories
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Hints at Baby's Gender in New Snapchats

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Hints at Baby's Gender in New Snapchats

Taylor Swift's Latest Comment Will Change the Way You Listen to 'reputation'

Taylor Swift's Latest Comment Will Change the Way You Listen to 'reputation'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reveals What's Really Happening with His Name

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reveals What's Really Happening with His Name

Sat, 11 November 2017 at 5:15 pm

Vanessa Hudgens Is Proud of Her Friend GG Magree's New Video

Vanessa Hudgens Is Proud of Her Friend GG Magree's New Video

Vanessa Hudgens shows off her airport style while walking through LAX on Friday (November 10) in Los Angeles.

The day before, the 28-year-old actress shared her excitement over her friend GG Magree‘s new music video.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens

“Check out my bb gitl @ggmagree new video 😍😍 so proud of u bb!” she wrote on Twitter. Check it out below!

Last weekend, Vanessa was spotted on set of another of her movies, Dog Days. She has definitely been keeping busy since So You Think Can Dance finished up.

Just Jared on Facebook
vanessa hudgens is missing power couple brangelina 01
vanessa hudgens is missing power couple brangelina 02
vanessa hudgens is missing power couple brangelina 03
vanessa hudgens is missing power couple brangelina 04
vanessa hudgens is missing power couple brangelina 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Vanessa Hudgens

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Scott Disick is changing his ways for Sofia Richie - TMZ
  • Charlie Puth won't be confirming if he's dating Danielle Campbell anytime soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Jenny McCarthy is opening up about her experience with Steven Seagal - TooFab
  • George Takei has been accused of sexually assaulting a former model in 1981 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • You need to see Taylor Swift's stripped-down performance of Reputation songs - Just Jared Jr