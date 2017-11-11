Vanessa Hudgens Is Proud of Her Friend GG Magree's New Video

Vanessa Hudgens shows off her airport style while walking through LAX on Friday (November 10) in Los Angeles.

The day before, the 28-year-old actress shared her excitement over her friend GG Magree‘s new music video.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens

“Check out my bb gitl @ggmagree new video 😍😍 so proud of u bb!” she wrote on Twitter. Check it out below!

Last weekend, Vanessa was spotted on set of another of her movies, Dog Days. She has definitely been keeping busy since So You Think Can Dance finished up.