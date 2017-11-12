Camila Cabello: 'Havana (Remix)' Feat Daddy Yankee - Stream, Download, & Lyrics!

Top Stories
Sun, 12 November 2017 at 12:36 pm

Camila Cabello has dropped the brand new “Havana (Remix)” with Daddy Yankee!

“soooo honored that king @daddy_yankee blessed HAVANA with his fiiiiiiiiire ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ alguien me pinche que no me lo creo !!!! 😩😩😩😩🦋🦋🦋🦋#HAVANAtheRemix,” the 20-year-old singer tweeted out.

Not only do we get a new version of the song with Daddy Yankee instead of the original feature Young Thug, but it’s also mostly in Spanish! Only the chorus is in English.

“Yooooooooooo… i have A #HavanaSurprise this is Not a drill and you will need some Kleenex because I know Each of u will be happy when your Ears hear it 👀,” she teased late Saturday night (November 11).

You can download the “Havana (Remix)” off of iTunes right here.


Camila Cabello, Daddy Yankee – Havana (Remix – Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics…
