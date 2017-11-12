Camila Cabello Looks So Chic for MTV EMAs 2017

Camila Cabello has arrived at the 2017 MTV EMAs!

The 20-year-old entertainer will be performing tonight on stage at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday (November 12) in London, England.

Camila is also nominated this evening for the Best Pop Award! Best of luck to all of the nominees this evening.

Be sure to tune into the live stream to catch all the action.

If you didn’t know, the MTV EMAs will be airing live from London on MTV at 3pm ET with Rita Ora acting as host this year. Check out the full list of performers and presenters!

FYI: Camila is wearing a Ralph & Russo dress.