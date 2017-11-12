Top Stories
Taylor Swift Performs '...Ready for It?' for First Time on 'SNL' (Video)

The Weeknd Goes On a Date with Justin Bieber's Ex-Flame Yovanna Ventura

Governors Awards 2017 - Full Celebrity Coverage!

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Sun, 12 November 2017 at 11:15 am

Carrie Underwood Hospitalized After Breaking Wrist, Tweets Update for Fans

Carrie Underwood Hospitalized After Breaking Wrist, Tweets Update for Fans

Carrie Underwood suffered a fall on some steps at her home on Friday (November 10), and she was taken to the hospital for non life threatening injuries.

The 34-year-old country music star broke her wrist and suffered cuts and abrasions, her rep told a Tennessee news station. She has since pulled out of tonight’s Country Rising music festival.

“Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody…I’ll be alright…might just take some time…glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me,” Carrie posted on Twitter moments ago.

We’re wishing Carrie well and hope she makes a speedy recovery!
Photos: Getty
