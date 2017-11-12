Sun, 12 November 2017 at 9:23 am

Chris Hemsworth Responds to Jack Black's Battle of the Jams Challenge - Watch Now!

Chris Hemsworth looks so suave on the red carpet at the Buchanana’s Greatness Experience red carpet event on Saturday (November 11) in Mexico City, Mex.

That same day, the 34-year-old actor responded to Jack Black‘s battle of the jams challenge.

If you missed it, Jack called out Chris and Thor: Ragnarok for using Led Zeppelin‘s “Immigrant Song” for the last fight scene. Jack said that the film stole the song from his movie, School of Rock, where he sang the same song.

“You challenge me to a Battle of the Jams? I don’t know what that means!” Chris said in response. “So yea…lets do it. Whatever. My place or yours baby, I’m in.”
