Top Stories
Taylor Swift Performs '...Ready for It?' for First Time on 'SNL' (Video)

Taylor Swift Performs '...Ready for It?' for First Time on 'SNL' (Video)

The Weeknd Goes On a Date with Justin Bieber's Ex-Flame Yovanna Ventura

The Weeknd Goes On a Date with Justin Bieber's Ex-Flame Yovanna Ventura

Governors Awards 2017 - Full Celebrity Coverage!

Governors Awards 2017 - Full Celebrity Coverage!

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Sun, 12 November 2017 at 9:10 am

Chrissy Teigen, January Jones & Busy Philipps Go Glam for Baby2Baby Gala!

Chrissy Teigen, January Jones & Busy Philipps Go Glam for Baby2Baby Gala!

Chrissy Teigen looks so glam walking the carpet at the 2017 Baby2Baby Gala held at 3LABS on Saturday (November 11) in Culver City, Calif.

The 31-year-old model was joined at the event by January Jones, Busy Philipps, Sara and Erin Foster, Olivia Culpo, Eiza Gonzalez, and Devon Aoki.

FYI: Chrissy is wearing Costarellos. Busy is wearing Irene Neuwirth jewels. Eiza is wearing Carolina Herrera. Sara is wearing Monique Lhuillier. Devon is wearing Reem Acra.

Check out all the photos of the celebs from the gala in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
chrissy teigen baby 2 baby gala 01
chrissy teigen baby 2 baby gala 02
chrissy teigen baby 2 baby gala 03
chrissy teigen baby 2 baby gala 04
chrissy teigen baby 2 baby gala 05
chrissy teigen baby 2 baby gala 06
chrissy teigen baby 2 baby gala 07
chrissy teigen baby 2 baby gala 08
chrissy teigen baby 2 baby gala 09
chrissy teigen baby 2 baby gala 10
chrissy teigen baby 2 baby gala 11
chrissy teigen baby 2 baby gala 12
chrissy teigen baby 2 baby gala 13
chrissy teigen baby 2 baby gala 14
chrissy teigen baby 2 baby gala 15
chrissy teigen baby 2 baby gala 16
chrissy teigen baby 2 baby gala 17
chrissy teigen baby 2 baby gala 18

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Busy Philipps, Chrissy Teigen, Devon Aoki, Eiza Gonzalez, Erin Foster, January Jones, Olivia Culpo, Sara Foster

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Did President Donald Trump really call Kim Jong-un "short and fat?" - TMZ
  • Chloe Moretz's boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham visited her on her NYC movie set! - Just Jared Jr
  • These five fan theories about Taylor Swift's Reputation will make you want to listen to the whole album again - TooFab
  • Justin Timberlake and Amy Adams sang Disney karaoke together at a bar! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone goofed around on the red carpet at the 2017 Governors Awards! - Just Jared Jr