Clean Bandit Perform Medley With Julia Michaels, Zara Larsson & Anne-Marie at MTV EMAs 2017!

Clean Bandit brought a bunch of their biggest collaborators to the stage at the 2017 MTV EMAs held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday (November 12) in London, England.

Julia Michaels, Zara Larsson and Anne-Marie all joined the electronic group to perform their hit songs in an epic medley – “I Miss You,” “Symphony” and “Rockabye,” respectively.

Clean Bandit and Anne-Marie were also nominated for Best Song for “Rockabye” during the ceremony. Julia was nominated for Best New and Best Push. Zara was nominated and won for Best Swedish Act.

