Top Stories
MTV EMAs 2017 - Full Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

MTV EMAs 2017 - Full Carpet & Show Coverage!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Kylie Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors After Showing Off Huge Diamond Ring

Kylie Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors After Showing Off Huge Diamond Ring

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Sun, 12 November 2017 at 5:28 pm

Clean Bandit Perform Medley With Julia Michaels, Zara Larsson & Anne-Marie at MTV EMAs 2017!

Clean Bandit Perform Medley With Julia Michaels, Zara Larsson & Anne-Marie at MTV EMAs 2017!

Clean Bandit brought a bunch of their biggest collaborators to the stage at the 2017 MTV EMAs held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday (November 12) in London, England.

Julia Michaels, Zara Larsson and Anne-Marie all joined the electronic group to perform their hit songs in an epic medley – “I Miss You,” “Symphony” and “Rockabye,” respectively.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Clean Bandit

Clean Bandit and Anne-Marie were also nominated for Best Song for “Rockabye” during the ceremony. Julia was nominated for Best New and Best Push. Zara was nominated and won for Best Swedish Act.

Watch a clip of their performance together!
Just Jared on Facebook
clean bandit emas 2017 01
clean bandit emas 2017 02
clean bandit emas 2017 03
clean bandit emas 2017 04
clean bandit emas 2017 05
clean bandit emas 2017 06
clean bandit emas 2017 07

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2017 MTV EMAs, Anne-Marie, Clean Bandit, Julia Michaels, MTV EMAs, Zara Larsson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Did President Donald Trump really call Kim Jong-un "short and fat?" - TMZ
  • Chloe Moretz's boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham visited her on her NYC movie set! - Just Jared Jr
  • These five fan theories about Taylor Swift's Reputation will make you want to listen to the whole album again - TooFab
  • Justin Timberlake and Amy Adams sang Disney karaoke together at a bar! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone goofed around on the red carpet at the 2017 Governors Awards! - Just Jared Jr