Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Kim Kardashian Throws Star-Studded Baby Shower for Baby #3!

Taylor Swift Performs '...Ready for It?' for First Time on 'SNL' (Video)

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Sun, 12 November 2017 at 4:05 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Baby Girl - Find Out Her Name!

Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Baby Girl - Find Out Her Name!

Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez have welcomed their first child together!

The 32-year-old soccer star announced the news that his girlfriend, 22, gave birth to their daughter Alana Martina.

The news was announced by Cristiano with a photo on his Instagram account. In the photo, you can see the baby’s head, as well as Cristiano‘s first child, Cristiano Jr, 7. Cristiano is also father to twins, a boy and a girl, who were born earlier this year.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful addition!
