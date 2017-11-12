Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Baby Girl - Find Out Her Name!

Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez have welcomed their first child together!

The 32-year-old soccer star announced the news that his girlfriend, 22, gave birth to their daughter Alana Martina.

The news was announced by Cristiano with a photo on his Instagram account. In the photo, you can see the baby’s head, as well as Cristiano‘s first child, Cristiano Jr, 7. Cristiano is also father to twins, a boy and a girl, who were born earlier this year.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful addition!