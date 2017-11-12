Top Stories
MTV EMAs 2017 - Full Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Man Alive 2017? Vote Now!

Kylie Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors After Showing Off Huge Diamond Ring

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Sun, 12 November 2017 at 9:31 pm

Dakota Johnson Looks Cute While Out on a Solo Shopping Trip!

Dakota Johnson Looks Cute While Out on a Solo Shopping Trip!

Dakota Johnson is going on a little shopping spree!

The 28-year-old Fifty Shades actress was spotted squeezing in some retail therapy on Sunday (November 12) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Johnson

Dakota was spotted shopping on Melrose wearing jeans and a peach sweatshirt paired with pink loafers. Despite the gloomy weather, she looked happy on her shopping run!

The steamy Fifty Shades Freed trailer recently premiered, and we counted down all the hottest moments from the clip. Check it out if you haven’t already!
