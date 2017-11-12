Top Stories
Taylor Swift Performs '...Ready for It?' for First Time on 'SNL' (Video)

Kim Kardashian Throws Star-Studded Baby Shower for Baby #3!

Governors Awards 2017 - Full Celebrity Coverage!

Dream Kardashian Had Two Birthday Parties This Year (Photos)

Sun, 12 November 2017 at 2:27 pm

Demi Lovato Goes Topless Under Her Jacket at MTV EMAs 2017

Demi Lovato Goes Topless Under Her Jacket at MTV EMAs 2017

Demi Lovato bares some cleavage in her open jacket look on the red carpet at the 2017 MTV EMAs held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday (November 12) in London, England.

The 25-year-old singer looked chic in her matching jacket and high-waist pants.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato

Demi is set to perform at the event and she’s also nominated for the Best Pop award. She’s up against Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, and Taylor Swift.

Stay tuned for Demi‘s performance and follow along as we live blog the show!
